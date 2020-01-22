Former Marion police chief Joseph McHale added to sexual harassment lawsuit

MARION — The former Marion police chief was added to a lawsuit filed by a former custodian, who claims former Deputy Police Chief Douglas Slagle sexually harassed her for months while the former chief and other officials took no action, except to intimidate her.

Valerie Rheeder, in her suit filed last September, said Slagle sexually harassed her on the job from August 2018 to May 2019. The city ignored her complaints, and department administrative manager Shellene Gray and former chief Joseph McHale threatened and blamed her, the suit contends.

The city, in a statement last year after the suit was filed in September, denied the claims, saying her allegations were “promptly” investigated and put “remedial measures in place.”

Rheeder began working for the department on Aug. 6, 2018. Slagle began harassing her a month later, according to the suit — seeking her phone number, asking her to come to his office alone, standing too close and making her feel uncomfortable.

Rheeder said she also complained to an internal affairs investigator. When she met with the investigator and McHale on Jan. 21, McHale told her he preferred to handle the complaint without launching a formal investigation, according to the suit.

Then the next day, the chief told her Slagle had not sexually harassed her. In making this determination, McHale never asked Rheeder any questions about Slagle’s conduct, the suit stated.

McHale issued a written warning to Rheeder, saying she would be fired if she communicated with Slagle “outside the course of normal duties,” according to the suit.

The suit also alleges that Gray threatened Rheeder twice — on Jan. 23 and again Jan. 24. The first time, Gray grabbed her by the shoulders and told her, “You will never speak about this again,” the lawsuit stated.

The allegations in the suit could shed light on a city-ordered personnel investigation launched last year at the department and the resignations of both Slagle and McHale, although the city said their departures were not related to a review conducted by an independent lawyer who specializes in harassment and bias cases.

McHale is now working in Florida.

