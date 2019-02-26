Former Linn-Mar High school nurse pleads to having sex with 16-year-old student

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Linn-Mar High School nurse pleaded guilty Monday to having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Angela D. Beik, 47, of Marion, made a written Alford plea to sexual exploitation by a school employee, an aggravated misdemeanor. She faces up to six months in jail, according to a plea agreement. Beik will also be listed on the sex offender registry for 10 years and serve a special 10-year sentence of parole because this was a sex crime.

An Alford plea is when a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beik, by pleading, admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old boy in one incident, Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said. Because Beik agreed to plead guilty, Vander Sanden said he agreed not to pursue the charge enhancement to show there was a pattern of behavior — meaning there was more than one sexual incident. If convicted with that enhancement at trial, she could have faced up to six years in prison.

Her sentencing date is April 23 in Linn County District Court.

Vander Sanden talked to the victim’s family about the plea and they gave their consent. This guaranteed a conviction to a sex crime and spared their son the trauma of testifying in front of 12 strangers in open court, he noted.

“There are also other punitive consequences of this plea,” Vander Sanden said. “She lost her employment and (likely) her nursing license, she has to be on the sex offender registry for 10 years and have the special sentence of parole for 10 years. In my view, this was a just outcome especially given that the defendant had no prior criminal record.”

Beik signed an agreement not to practice nursing, which resulted in her license being suspended pending resolution of this case, according to a May 2018 document filed by the Iowa Board of Nursing website. The board will not pursue formal disciplinary charges until the criminal case is resolved, the document shows.

Beik told two nurses at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, where she worked, about her relationship with the teen, court documents show. As mandatory reporters, the nurses contacted the Iowa Department of Human Services and their supervisors.

Beik, who had also worked at Linn-Mar since 2016, told the nurses that she had a “make out session” with a Linn-Mar student in October and then had sexual contact with him in March, which she “described in great detail,” according to a search warrant affidavit. Beik also received a Snapchat video from the teen, the nurses told police.

Cedar Rapids police started an investigation after receiving reports March 19 that Beik had sex with and received explicit messages from the teen. Marion police and Vander Sanden’s office also worked on the investigation.

Beik was fired from her school job April 9. She also was placed on administrative leave after the investigation started and then fired from the hospital April 11.

Beik was also charged with reporting false information to police April 17 about what happened between her and the 16-year-old. She accused the teen of “forcing” her to have sex with him, Vander Sanden said.

Vander Sanden said Tuesday that charge will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement. Beik testified during a hearing that the student sexually assaulted her March 19, 2018, according to an Iowa Workforce Development unemployment benefits appeal filed July 25 in Linn County District Court.

Beik said she took Ambien, a prescription sleep aid, March 18 after a night of “excessive drinking.” The next morning, March 19, the teen called asking her to come over. Beik admitted knowing the teen was home alone, but he wanted to talk, according to the appeal.

Initially, Beik said she didn’t report the alleged sexual assault or get an exam because she didn’t realize the assault happened until the next day because of the effects of the sleep aid, according to the appeal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Beik wrote in the appeal that she later reported the alleged sexual assault to her pastor and to Marion police.

Beik lost that appeal in July. The Employment Appeal Board in Des Moines, which reviewed an administrative law judge’s ruling from April, agreed with the judge that Beik was discharged for job-related misconduct and benefits should be denied.

Beik is also charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor, in a separate incident from last December. She is accused of hitting Alicia Steepleton in the face, who was working the drive through at Starbucks, 4804 First Ave. NE in Cedar Rapids, on Dec. 3, 2018.

Her trial for that charge is set for April 25.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com