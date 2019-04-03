Former Iowa Supreme Court justice battling cancer dies

DES MOINES — The Iowa Judicial Branch announced that retired Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht, who was receiving cancer treatment, died early Tuesday.

Hecht, 66, of Sloan, is remembered by the other justices, former colleagues and friends as a “kind, thoughtful jurist with a passion for the law and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law,” according to judicial officials.

The former associate justice served from 2006 until he resigned from the court in December 2018 while undergoing treatment for melanoma in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

After discussions with his family, he determined it was necessary for him to commit all of his energy to battling the disease, according to a news release.

“I always looked forward to spending time with Daryl when we both would travel to Des Moines for oral arguments and meetings,” Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady said. “He was an enthusiastic student of the law and a strong advocate for his position when we discussed cases. He was also a great friend and we spent many hours talking about our families and events in our lives. I will miss him, greatly.”

Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, One Iowa executive director, in a statement, said they “are saddened” to hear of Hecht’s passing as the organization is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the “one of his most impactful decisions — Varnum v Brien — which legalized same sex marriage in Iowa.

“Hecht’s legacy of protecting the rights of Iowans lives on, and we in the LGBTQ community are particularly grateful for his service on the Iowa Supreme Court. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Raised on a family farm near Lytton, Hecht received his bachelor’s degree from Morningside College in 1974 and his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1977. He then received his L.L.M. or Masters of Laws degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 2004.

Justice Hecht practiced law in Sioux City for 22 years before his appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 1999, where he served until his appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2006.

He was a past president of the Iowa Association for Justice and served as a member of the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, the Morningside College Alumni Association, the Woodbury County Judicial Magistrate Nominating Commission, and the Woodbury County Compensation Commission.

Justice Hecht served as chairperson for the Iowa Civil Justice Reform Task Force. The task force final report was presented to the Iowa Supreme Court on January 30, 2012. He was also involved in the study of civil justice reform at the national level. And served as a member of the Civil Justice Improvement Committee appointed by the Conference of Chief Justices.

Hecht is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three grandchildren.

