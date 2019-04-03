Government

Former Iowa Supreme Court justice battling cancer dies

Justices and others remember as "kind, thoughtful jurist"

FILE PHOTO: Justice David Wiggins (from left) and Chief Justice Mark Cady look at a tablet as Justice Daryl Hecht asks a question during oral arguments in State of Iowa v. Yvette Marie Louisell in a special session of the Iowa Supreme Court at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Thursday, September 11, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
FILE PHOTO: Justice David Wiggins (from left) and Chief Justice Mark Cady look at a tablet as Justice Daryl Hecht asks a question during oral arguments in State of Iowa v. Yvette Marie Louisell in a special session of the Iowa Supreme Court at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Thursday, September 11, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — The Iowa Judicial Branch announced that retired Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht, who was receiving cancer treatment, died early Tuesday.

Hecht, 66, of Sloan, is remembered by the other justices, former colleagues and friends as a “kind, thoughtful jurist with a passion for the law and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law,” according to judicial officials.   

The former associate justice served from 2006 until he resigned from the court in December 2018 while undergoing treatment for melanoma in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

After discussions with his family, he determined it was necessary for him to commit all of his energy to battling the disease, according to a news release.   

“I always looked forward to spending time with Daryl when we both would travel to Des Moines for oral arguments and meetings,” Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady said. “He was an enthusiastic student of the law and a strong advocate for his position when we discussed cases. He was also a great friend and we spent many hours talking about our families and events in our lives. I will miss him, greatly.” 

Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, One Iowa executive director, in a statement, said they “are saddened” to hear of Hecht’s passing as the organization is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the “one of his most impactful decisions — Varnum v Brien — which legalized same sex marriage in Iowa.

“Hecht’s legacy of protecting the rights of Iowans lives on, and we in the LGBTQ community are particularly grateful for his service on the Iowa Supreme Court. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Raised on a family farm near Lytton, Hecht received his bachelor’s degree from Morningside College in 1974 and his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1977. He then received his L.L.M. or Masters of Laws degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 2004.

Justice Hecht practiced law in Sioux City for 22 years before his appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 1999, where he served until his appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2006.

He was a past president of the Iowa Association for Justice and served as a member of the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, the Morningside College Alumni Association, the Woodbury County Judicial Magistrate Nominating Commission, and the Woodbury County Compensation Commission.

Justice Hecht served as chairperson for the Iowa Civil Justice Reform Task Force. The task force final report was presented to the Iowa Supreme Court on January 30, 2012. He was also involved in the study of civil justice reform at the national level. And served as a member of the Civil Justice Improvement Committee appointed by the Conference of Chief Justices.

Hecht is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three grandchildren.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer at Iowa Legislature thanks Iowans for support

Parallel parking, protected bike lanes coming to 3rd Ave. bridge in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Court of Appeals sides with Modern Piping in UI Children's Hospital dispute

Iowa DOT planning survey underway on U.S. Highway 30 east of Lisbon

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know so far about the changes to Iowa's Medicaid managed-care program

Cedar Rapids condominium fire victim identified

Ten years later, marriage equality is part of Iowa's fabric

Biden censures: Politics, legitimate or both?

Iowa's ban on same-sex marriage overturned 10 years ago today

Trending