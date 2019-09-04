Former Eastern Iowa nurse sentenced to over a year in prison for stealing patients' meds

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Iowa nurse who stole medications from her elderly patients at two Waterloo area nursing homes was sentenced last week to over a year in federal prison.

Lacey Staveley, 36, of Evansdale, pleaded guilty last October in U.S. District Court to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge and one count of false statements relating to health care matters.

Staveley also pleaded guilty May 2 to one count of contempt of court.

Staveley, a licensed practical nurse, in a plea agreement, admitted that while employed in November 2016 at a nursing home in Cedar Falls, she used her patients’ identities to get drugs. Staveley stole hydrocodone pills from her patient’s prescribed medications.

According to court documents, her victims were long-term residents of the nursing home who had chronic pain and were on Medicare at the time. Staveley covered up her scheme by destroying an original medication log and replaced it with a fake one.

When the nursing home discovered her thefts and asked for a urine sample to test, Staveley gave them a fake urine sample of toilet water, court documents show. The sample had pieces of toilet paper in it and no urine color, so the nursing home officials obtained an actual urine sample, which tested positive for the opiates, marijuana and hydrocodone. She was then fired.

In January 2018, another nursing home in Waterloo, unaware of her prior employment, hired her as a nurse, according to court documents. At this nursing home, she took two oxycodone pills from a patient’s medication stocks and replaced the pills in the original blister pack with an antipsychotic drug that didn’t provide pain relief. This patient constantly complained of pain.

Staveley, in the plea, also admitted that she took four narcotic pills, containing an anti-epileptic drug, from another nursing home patient and replaced those pills with an anti-seizure drug that had a similar shape and color. This patient was non-verbal and couldn’t complain about pain.

The second nursing home fired her after learning of her thefts, prosecutors said.

Staveley, after being charged, violated the terms of her release pending trial more than 30 times, according to court documents. A judge revoked her release after she traveled to Tama County and burglarized her sister’s home, stealing her sister’s prescription drugs. Staveley’s sister had serious medical issues required the prescriptions.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Staveley to 15 months in prison. He also ordered her to pay more than $500 in victim restitution. She must also serve five years of supervised release following her prison term.

This prosecution was part of the Medicare Fraud Strike Force operations, which are part of a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of Justice and Health and Human Services to focus efforts to prevent and deter fraud and enforce current anti-fraud laws around the country. The Medicare Fraud Strike Force operates in nine locations nationwide.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com