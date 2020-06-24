Former Cedar Rapids man convicted in Latasha Roundtree slaying is back in jail on assault, gun charges in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — A Minnesota man who was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Latasha Roundtree in 2012 is back in jail pending trial for assaulting a man and threatening him with a gun at a Minnesota campground.

Yasin Nasir Muhidin, 24, of Rochester, formerly of Cedar Rapids, was charged June 3 in Wabasha County District Court with second-degree assault and terroristic threats-replica firearm, both felonies, and fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Muhidin, 18 at the time, pleaded guilty in 2014 to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking stolen weapons in Roundtree’s slaying Sept. 22, 2012.

Roundtree, 19, a former Washington High basketball player, was shot while sitting in a car with two friends as they arrived outside a house party that was also being attended by Muhidin and four others charged in the case. Roundtree wasn’t the intended target, but she was the only victim. She died a few hours later from a gunshot wound to the head.

Muhidin admitted during the pleading to aiding and abetting by going armed with intent. He drove the car with guns in the trunk to the party that night.

Muhidin was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was also convicted in a separate case for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl that same year. That 10 year sentence was ran concurrently to the other 10 years in the Roundtree killing.

He was paroled in 2017 after serving about three years, according the Iowa Department of Corrections.

A Wabasha County Minnesota complaint shows deputies responded to Mac’s Park Place Campground and a man with his grandson asked Muhidin if he had paid to fish in that area and Muhidin said he didn’t need to pay.

Muhidin then punched the man in the jaw, went back to his vehicle and then came back and pointed a silver “semi-automatic” gun at him, according to the complaint. The man said he put his hands in the air and told Muhidin he didn’t need to shoot.

A female with Muhidin convinced him not to shoot, the man told authorities. Muhidin and the “girl” got back in the vehicle and left.

Two witnesses at the campground told a deputy they saw “some type of altercation” and Muhidin pulled out a gun, which appeared to be a silver handgun. The adult grandson of victim also remembered seeing a gun.

At some point, deputies did find a silver handgun that they believe was thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the complaint. It was an airsoft gun. Rochester police became involved a short while later when officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle on North Broadway Avenue. Officers conducted a “high risk traffic stop” — meaning guns were drawn and pointed at the vehicle or the ground — according to the Post Bulletin.

Muhidin and three others in the vehicle were taken to the police department but only Muhidin was arrested and the three others were released, according to authorities.

The police response drew a crowd of bystanders near the parking area of the traffic stop and caused an outcry on social media, in light of protests over racial injustice and calls for police reform, according to media reports.

Rochester police, in a statement, said high risk stops are used to ensure the safety of the occupants, the officers and people in the area where the incident happened.

Multiple videos of the traffic stop were posted to social media, the Post-Bulletin reported. Bystanders were yelling at police and questioning them about the use of guns.

In the Roundtree slaying, Muhidin, along with four others pleaded guilty to lesser charges and agreed to testify against Tajh Ross at trial. According to testimony, Ross, 20 at the time, admitted to firing a .40 caliber handgun at the car, killing Roundtree. He was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison without parole.

