Public Safety

Former Belle Plaine police officer Jared Daily pleads to child porn charge

Faces up to 20 years in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Belle Plaine police officer was convicted this week in federal court for accessing child pornography.

Jared Daily, 34, who resigned last September after being charged, pleaded Monday in U.S. District Court to one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography. During the plea hearing Daily admitted that he used his cellphone to access child pornography between January and June of last year.

The plea states Daily accessed the images and videos using one or more cellphones and viewed the child pornography through messenger apps such as, Snapchat and Kik. He also distributed at least three videos and three images to others.

Daily faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and other court fees and five years of supervised release following any prison term. Sentencing will be set after a presentencing report is prepared.

Daily will remain in jail pending sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel and investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Chief Justice Susan Christensen says Iowa justice may look different, but didn't succumb to COVID-19

Cedar Rapids firefighters, paramedics rescue two dogs from Oakland Road apartment fire

Man died after being run over by skid loader east of Marion

Iowa public safety aide says riot at U.S. Capitol 'had to happen'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowans 65 to 74 will have to wait longer for COVID vaccine under state's plan

Watch live: U.S. House debates and votes on impeaching President Donald Trump

Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes $8.1 billion budget

Iowa settles discrimination case with former University of Iowa animal caretaker

North Liberty plans for new city hall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.