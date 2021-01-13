Former Belle Plaine police officer Jared Daily pleads to child porn charge

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Belle Plaine police officer was convicted this week in federal court for accessing child pornography.

Jared Daily, 34, who resigned last September after being charged, pleaded Monday in U.S. District Court to one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography. During the plea hearing Daily admitted that he used his cellphone to access child pornography between January and June of last year.

The plea states Daily accessed the images and videos using one or more cellphones and viewed the child pornography through messenger apps such as, Snapchat and Kik. He also distributed at least three videos and three images to others.

Daily faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and other court fees and five years of supervised release following any prison term. Sentencing will be set after a presentencing report is prepared.

Daily will remain in jail pending sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel and investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

