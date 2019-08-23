Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Keep Reading

Public Safety

Former 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules agrees to probation, suspended prison term

Judge has yet to approve deal in 2017 crash the left a farmer dead

Defendant Chris Soules sits in the courtroom May 21 for his sentencing on a leaving-the-scene charge in Independence. The hearing was postponed, and Soules said Friday in court papers that he has agreed to go on two years of probation with a two-year suspended prson sentence. (Kelly Wenzel/Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)
Defendant Chris Soules sits in the courtroom May 21 for his sentencing on a leaving-the-scene charge in Independence. The hearing was postponed, and Soules said Friday in court papers that he has agreed to go on two years of probation with a two-year suspended prson sentence. (Kelly Wenzel/Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)
/
By Thomas Nelson, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

INDEPENDENCE — Former reality TV star Chris Soules said in court documents Friday he will accept a suspended prison sentence and two years of probation for his role in a 2017 traffic crash that killed Aurora farmer Kenneth Mosher.

Soules, 37, of Arlington, shot to fame as fans dubbed him “Prince Farming” in the hit ABC show “The Bachelor,” and then had a successful run on “Dancing with The Stars.” But he suddenly found himself in the national spotlight again after an Aril 24, 2017, traffic crash in which his pickup truck struck a tractor being driven by Mosher.

Mosher, 66, later died and Soules was criminally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony that carried up to a five-year prison term upon conviction.

The case never went to trial and the case has gone on more than two years.

The defense said Soules reported the crash to 911 operators, performed CPR and remained on the scene until medics arrived.

But prosecutors said he left in another vehicle before law enforcement pulled up. Sheriff’s deputies later found Soules at his home, but he would not emerge until authorities obtained a search warrant hours later.

On Nov. 13, 2018, he entered a conditional plea of guilty to the lesser charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury — which dropped the charge from a felony to an aggravated misdemeanor.

After another delay caused by a rewrite of his presentencing report from Department of Correctional Services officials, Soules was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday to be sentenced.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to a waiver of rights and consent to judgment document filed Friday by Soules, he agreed to waive asking for a deferred judgment — which would have wiped the case off his record forever in two years — and instead accept the prosecution and presentence investigation recommendation that he receive a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation.

Court records do not show the agreement has been approved yet by a judge. The documents show Soules waived his right to be present for sentencing Tuesday.

If the agreement is not accepted, Soules faces a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $6,250 plus costs.

Soules earlier paid $2.4 million to the Mosher family to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit.

By Thomas Nelson, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 25 years in prison for distributing heroin

Iowa City man who caused fatal crash in suicide attempt may not be competent to stand trial

Hackers listed stolen data from 5.3 million Hy-Vee customer accounts for sale online, report says

Trial remains on track for man accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

You'll see many stories from McKinley STEAM Academy this school year. Here's why

965 Guitars soon will end sales at Cedar Rapids store

Eastern Iowa Airport to buy 45 acres near prospective third runway

FilmScene announces opening weekend activities at the Chauncey

Palo cat-hoarding case one of 'biggest' this year, with 20 cats surrendered

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.