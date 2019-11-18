Focus remains on Iowa River in search for missing University of Iowa student

IOWA CITY — Though considered a missing person, authorities are still focusing their search on the Iowa River as they attempt to recover the body of a University of Iowa student.

“We believe he’s in the river,” said Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek. “The focus is on the river.”

According to the sheriff’s office, items belonging to 19-year-old David Le, of Sioux City, were found on the Iowa Avenue Bridge Thursday morning and Le was reported missing from class that day. Pulkrabek said authorities gathered additional information in their investigation that indicated Le might have harmed himself.

Search efforts on Thursday and Friday included dragging the Iowa River in the areas immediately north and south of the bridge, as well as deploying divers and cadaver dogs. The search efforts were suspended Friday evening and the sheriff’s office said in a news release that Le was considered a missing person at that time.

Pulkrabek said deputies returned to the river on Sunday to take another look at an image that showed up on a side scan sonar late Friday, but were unable to locate anything. Someone from the Department of Natural Resources is also expected to search the river with a different scanner, though Pulkrabek didn’t know when.

Pulkrabek said authorities have also met with Le’s family to explain the search efforts to them.

