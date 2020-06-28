Fisherman drowns in quarry near Ely

A man fishing in a quarry near Ely drowned Sunday morning after attempting to swim a short way, authorities said.

Rescue crews were dispatched a little after 9:30 a.m. to 6580 Old River Road, the site of a Martin Marietta quarry.

Family and friends of the man told the responders they had seen the man go under the water and not resurface.

Using boats from the Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon fire departments, crews searched for the man. Just after 11 a.m., they found his body in the water.

The man’s name was not released as authorities said they were notifying close relatives.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon, Ely and Cedar Rapids fire departments and the Area Ambulance Service responded to the call.