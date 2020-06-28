Public Safety

Fisherman drowns in quarry near Ely

Police lights
Police lights
Gazette staff

A man fishing in a quarry near Ely drowned Sunday morning after attempting to swim a short way, authorities said.

Rescue crews were dispatched a little after 9:30 a.m. to 6580 Old River Road, the site of a Martin Marietta quarry.

Family and friends of the man told the responders they had seen the man go under the water and not resurface.

Using boats from the Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon fire departments, crews searched for the man. Just after 11 a.m., they found his body in the water.

The man’s name was not released as authorities said they were notifying close relatives.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon, Ely and Cedar Rapids fire departments and the Area Ambulance Service responded to the call.

Gazette staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

River in Cedar Rapids forecast to recede

Two Cedar Rapids robberies bring quick arrests

Iowa can at times take years to decertify officers for crimes

Des Moines woman faces vehicular homicide in death of 14-year-old moped driver

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Advocates: Double standard in ousters of Chris Doyle and Tracey Griesbaum

After saying masks shouldn't be required in Iowa schools, Iowa school leaders say guidance needs 'clarification'

Resistance and joy: Iowa City Pride marks 50 years while remembering history of protest

Cedar Rapids, school district to distribute food for families

Hy-Vee expands salad recall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.