First inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Linn County Jail

An inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to information from the sheriff’s office. That inmate marks the county’s first positive case involving an incarcerated individual.

Previously two staff members at the jail were also found to be positive for the virus.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, a male inmate was transported to a local hospital for “a medical condition unrelated to the COVID-19 virus.” The inmate did not exhibit any symptoms associated with the virus, the sheriff’s office said.

After being examined, the sheriff’s office said the inmate was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional care. As part of the hospital’s protocol, the inmate was tested for COVID-19, which came back positive.

The inmate has since returned to the Linn County Jail where he has been “placed in a medical isolation cell,” where he remains asymptomatic, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate, according to the sheriff’s office, was booked into the jail on July 15 and is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Other inmates who may have been exposed to the virus have been isolated from the jail’s general population and are being tested for COVID-19.

The 401-bed facility currently houses roughly 290 inmates.

