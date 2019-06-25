First Federal Credit Union opens temporary office after destructive fire

CEDAR RAPIDS — After sustaining significant damage in a fire earlier this month at its Westdale branch, First Federal Credit Union says they are back in business.

According to a news release, the branch reopened in a temporary facility at its Westdale location, at 3810 Westdale Parkway SW, while the brick-and-mortar office is repaired.

Restoration of the permanent office is estimated to take four to six months.

“We are now able to provide full services to our members at our Westdale office,” said CEO Tom Chalstrom. “While we are disappointed that we will have to completely restore the interior of our office, we are committed to meeting the needs of our members through our temporary facility.”

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, an automatic commercial alarm alerted dispatchers, who sent firefighters to the credit union at 3:38 a.m. on June 6.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke in the building and upgraded the alarm for more resources, according to a news release. No occupants were inside the credit union at the time of the fire.

The Westdale branch originally opened in November 2017 as part of the newly developed Westdale regional shopping center at Williams Boulevard and Westdale Drive.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com