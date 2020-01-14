Public Safety

Firefighters respond to PCI building for smoke coming from medical imaging machine

(File photo) The Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
(File photo) The Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Roughly 300 people were evacuated for about an hour Tuesday afternoon from the Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa (PCI) building after “moderate smoke” from an X-ray room led to a response from firefighters.

According to a Cedar Rapids Police Department media release, at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday firefighters were dispatched to PCI at 202 10th Street SE in Cedar Rapids for the report of smoke in the building.

Further investigation led firefighters to an x-ray room where “moderate smoke” was found to be coming from a medical imaging machine, according to a release. No fire was found and there was no damage to the medical imaging machine.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

According to the release, firefighters evacuated the building, which included patients and staff, due to being concerned about possible extension of fire and smoke throughout the building, including the building’s HVAC system.

Patients receiving critical care or treatments were allowed to remain in place or confined to certain areas of the building where fire doors and a suppression system could allow them to safely continue to receive care while firefighters worked, according to the release.

The Fire Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Alliant Energy.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City man accused of attacking fellow moviegoer over cellphone use

Police investigate armed robbery at EZ Money in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 40 years for kidnapping and beating estranged wife

Officials: Fayette County man fleeing with kidnapped woman tried to run over deputies Held on $5M bail, he faces kidnapping and attempted murder charges

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds: Add sales tax, cut income and property taxes

Reynolds pitches 2.5 percent increase in K-12 aid

Former Pig and Porter chef leading efforts in St. Luke's renovated kitchens

TIME MACHINE: The midget car racing boom in Eastern Iowa

University of Iowa would get biggest bump among universities under governor's proposed budget

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.