Firefighters respond to PCI building for smoke coming from medical imaging machine

Roughly 300 people were evacuated for about an hour Tuesday afternoon from the Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa (PCI) building after “moderate smoke” from an X-ray room led to a response from firefighters.

According to a Cedar Rapids Police Department media release, at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday firefighters were dispatched to PCI at 202 10th Street SE in Cedar Rapids for the report of smoke in the building.

Further investigation led firefighters to an x-ray room where “moderate smoke” was found to be coming from a medical imaging machine, according to a release. No fire was found and there was no damage to the medical imaging machine.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

According to the release, firefighters evacuated the building, which included patients and staff, due to being concerned about possible extension of fire and smoke throughout the building, including the building’s HVAC system.

Patients receiving critical care or treatments were allowed to remain in place or confined to certain areas of the building where fire doors and a suppression system could allow them to safely continue to receive care while firefighters worked, according to the release.

The Fire Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Alliant Energy.