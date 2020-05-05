Firefighters battle blaze at old grain elevator in Walford

WALFORD — Fairfax volunteer firefighters put out a fire in Walford on Tuesday that looked worse than it was.

Fire Chief Mike Sankot said the fire was reported mid-day on the grounds of the former Pollock Elevators, 100 N. Third St.

Sankor said the rubber lining inside a metal tank caught fire when the tank was being scrapped.

The burning rubber created a lot of thick black smoke, which made the fire appear to be more serious than it was, he said.

The tank once held saltwater that was used to treat roads during the winter, he said.

No injuries were reported.

