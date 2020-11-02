Firefighter injured by Coralville house fire

CORALVILLE — Fire caused significant damage to a Coralville home and injured one firefighter Monday morning.

According to the Coralville Fire Department, crews were called to 2217 14th St. around 12:10 a.m. for a fire. Firefighters got the fire under control in about an hour, but the home sustained “heavy fire damage,” according to the fire department. Damages are estimated at about $200,000.

The eight occupants of the home and attached duplex safely got out of the home, but one firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

The fire department was assisted by the Iowa City, North Liberty, Tiffin and West Branch fire departments, Mid-American Energy, Red Cross and the Coralville Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

