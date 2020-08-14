Since the majority of Linn County has been without power, residents started buying generators, which isn’t bad in itself, Assistant Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Andy Olesen said Friday.

But, he cautioned, there are rules to follow as with any "complex, powered equipment."

Oleson said he knows everyone is anxious to restore power to their homes but there are some safety tips to follow when using a generator, which could prevent fires, carbon monoxide poisoning and even deaths.

There have been incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning and fires caused by generators last week after derecho came through the city Monday. Three girls went to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning on Thursday.

Cedar Rapids police said fire crews responded after 10:05 p.m. to the 1700 block of 16 Street NW for a 14-year-old girl who was unconscious. Two other 9-year-old girls were also sick.

A generator in the garage was the culprit that caused dangerous high carbon monoxide levels, according to police.

Olesen said generators shouldn’t be placed in a garage or closed space. They should be at least 20 feet from a structure. The exhaust from the equipment can damage siding and cause a fire if closer.

“Any time something you have something generated by moving parts, it creates heat and can be a fire hazard,” Olesen said.

This week he has seen people place generators on apartment balconies, which is dangerous because it can’t be 20 feet away from the building and there shouldn’t be gasoline powered equipment taken up interior fire stairs, where it could spill out and prevent stair access in an event of fire.

Some of the residents have placed a generator in their garage because they are worried it might be stolen, but it’s better to chain them to a tree, as long as the exhaust isn’t close to the tree, Oleson said.

Capt. Shawn Fluharty of Marion Fire Prevention Bureau said it’s also a good idea to make sure the generator is in a well ventilated area and away from all windows and doors including your neighbors. Marion fire had call Friday where a resident had carbon monoxide inside of their home and it was being produced from a neighbor’s generator.

“With large areas still not having power, most people have their windows open which allows the carbon monoxide to enter the building, Fluharty said. “Don’t assume that your carbon monoxide detector is still working. Most homes have carbon monoxide — CO — detectors that are plugged into electricity with a battery back-up. Unfortunately, if you have been without power for several days, the battery may not be working and therefore you have no warning about a CO leak.”

Fluharty said signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, vomiting, weakness, lethargy, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, and unconsciousness.

“CO is called the silent killer because it is colorless and odorless, so without a working CO detector, you have no warning until you start to have symptoms. People should be aware that small pets and children may actually develop signs/symptoms before adults do.”

Fluharty said if anyone has a concern about carbon monoxide in their home, immediately call 911 and a fire officials will come and check it out.

Olsen said another concern with using a generator is if a homeowner doesn’t know whether their electrical infrastructure is damaged, using a generator could start a fire. It’s always a good idea to have an electrician take a look.

Another important tip is to disconnect your house from the power grid before connecting the generator to avoid “backfeeding” through the main breaker to the transformer, which is dangerous and could start a fire or create high voltage on the lines for utility workers attempting to restore power.

“Always shut off the main electrical breaker before connecting the generator,” Olesen said. “Then, when the power is restored, disconnect and turn on the breaker.”

Olesen also said residents should keep in mind that generators are rated by size and depending on the capacity, the generator may not be able to support everything.

Generators should only be used for essential items, Fluharty noted. The rating determines how many items can safely be operated. Items such as refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and window air conditioner units use a large amount of electricity.

“Overloading the generator can lead to the generator or any of the cords plugged into it overheating or starting on fire,” Fluharty said. “Use the shortest extension cord that you can use and make sure that it is at least a rating of 16 gauge or better.”

Some other tips to follow:

-Keep your generator outside and fuel generator outside.

-Don’t store fuel for generator in house. Gas, propane, kerosene, diesel and other flammable liquids should be stored outside living areas in properly labeled, non-glass safety containers.

-If fuel is spilled or the container is not sealed properly, invisible vapors can travel along the ground and be ignited by the appliance's pilot light or by arcs from electric switches.

