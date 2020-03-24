Public Safety

Fire extinguished on University of Iowa campus

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a fire on the University of Iowa campus Monday evening.

According to a UI Hawk Alert and Iowa City fire news release, a UI police officer discovered a fire at the Communications Center, 116 S. Madison St. while on patrol around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and found a “large rubbish fire” in the first floor of the building, which is in the process of being demolished.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 26 minutes of arrival. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to the first floor of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshall. The fire department was assisted by UI public safety, UI facility services, Johnson County Ambulance Service and the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center.

