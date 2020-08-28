Fire drives tenants from Cedar Rapids apartment complex weeks after derecho heavily damaged it

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Aug. 10 derecho drove some tenants from a two-story apartment building in southwest Cedar Rapids, and a fire Friday drove the rest out, too, authorities said.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, neighbors in the area of a building in the Glenbrook Apartments complex, at 4839 First Ave. SW, called the Cedar Rapids Fire Department to the scene.

Crews found heavy fire in the interior and flames poking through the roof. However, all the building’s occupants had escaped unharmed.

Five engine companies, a truck company, a rescue company and a battalion chief worked to knock down the fire, the department said.

Some parts of the building had been damaged in the derecho and tenants were forced out, authorities said. But other parts of the building were livable — until Friday. Fire crews remained after the fire was extinguished to help tenants retrieve important belongings and papers from the building, which suffered heavy fire and smoke damage to each floor and the attic.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the department said.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the scene to aid displaced tenants.