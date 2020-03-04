Fire does $40,000 in damage to Iowa City home

IOWA CITY — A fire did an estimated $40,000 in damage to an Iowa City home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 1521 Broadway St. at 1:15 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and encountered fire on the west side of the home. The fire was brought under control within 13 minutes of arrival, the fire department said.

The only occupant of the home had exited before firefighters arrived and there were no reported injuries. The fire department was assisted by the Iowa City Police Department. Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and Mid-American Gas Energy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

