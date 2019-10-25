Public Safety

Fire causes heavy damage to 2nd Street house in Marion

A Marion Police squad car (Credit: City of Marion)
No injuries were reported after a fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion Friday.

According to a media release from the Marion Police Department, Marion emergency responders were dispatched Friday to a fire at 975 2nd St. in Marion. When officers arrived on the scene there were smoke and flames visible, according to the release. The Marion Fire Department then worked to extinguish the blaze.

The occupants of the house did not sustain injuries, but the house “sustained heavy damage,” according to the release.

The residents were displaced from their home and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Marion Fire Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance.

