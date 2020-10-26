Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Iowa City home

IOWA CITY — A house fire did an estimated $50,000 in damage to an Iowa City home.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 120 Potomac Drive at 12:51 p.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes and found a fire that started outside of the home had spread into the attic.

Firefighters entered the home and brought the fire under control within about 23 minutes, according to the fire department. The fire was contained to the attic and garage areas and the cause remains under investigation.

No one was injured by the fire.

The fire department was assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communication Center and MidAmerican Energy. Off-duty firefighters were also called to backfill stations, the fire department said.

