Findings in Iowa City officer-involved shooting could come this week

IOWA CITY — Findings in the May 9 officer-involved shooting in Iowa City could be released as early as this week.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Ryan Herman said Monday that the DCI’s investigation into the May 9 shooting involving two Iowa City police officers has been turned over to Johnson County Janet Lyness, who will make the determination on whether the officers’ use of force was justified. In an email on Monday, Lyness said she has been reviewing the DCI’s report — as well as numerous videos included with the investigation — and hopes to release her findings in the coming days.

Authorities have previously said officers Travis Neeld and Alex Stricker responded to burglary alarms at Pizza Hut, 1026 Keokuk St.; and The Second Act, 538 Olympic Court; between 2:07 a.m. and 2:27 a.m. While investigating the alarms, the officers encountered 34-year-old Michael A. Cintron Caceres in the area of the businesses.

Cintron Caceres fled from the officers on foot and a chase ensued. He was found within a fenced area at Big Ten Rentals, 1820 Boyrum St., where the shooting occurred.

Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many times Cintron Caceres was shot.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Neeld, a 10-year veteran of the department; and Stricker, an officer for nine years; remain on administrative leave in accordance with police department policy.

Cintron Caceres has been in custody since May 14 on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree burglary and assault on peace officers unrelated to the May 9 officer-involved shooting. Jail records show his bond has been set at $105,000 cash and $1,000 cash or surety.

