Man accused of assaulting, robbing woman at Cedar Rapids apartment

A Cedar Rapids man faces a robbery charge after he and an unnamed cohort allegedly assaulted a woman and took several items from her.

According to the criminal complaint, Jamie Allen Madulan, 44, is accused of second-degree robbery.

Police said the charge stems from an incident that took place on June 8 at an apartment building in the 1700 block of C Avenue NE.

According to the criminal complaint, Madulan and another person threatened, punched and kicked a woman before stealing her purse, which contained her identification, money, credit cards, social security cards, medication and make up.

As a result of the assault, the complaint states the woman suffered four cracked teeth, bruised ribs and injuries to her left ear.

Jail records indicate Madulan has been in custody since June 10 when he was booked into the facility on a probation violation. He was served with a warrant Wednesday at the jail charging him with the robbery.

Court records indicate Ward is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Linn County District Court Thursday morning.

