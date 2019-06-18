Federal prosecutors in Iowa tout 32 arrests for gun crimes since March

CEDAR RAPIDS — Federal prosecutors are making good on their promise to prioritize gun crimes in Eastern Iowa, announcing Tuesday 32 individuals have been charged since March.

U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, during a news conference, pointed to a 2017 “drug deal gone bad” that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Dylan Plotz of Cedar Rapids, to highlight his office, along with several law enforcement partners, are pursuing the most dangerous offenders and those who “simply have no business possessing guns.”

“It’s a top priority for the Department of Justice and for our office,” Deegan said.

The five defendants, convicted of drugs and firearms in the marijuana robbery that ended in the fatal shooting of Plotz, who planned the robbery with two others, were all sentenced Monday to six or more years in prison.

Deegan told The Gazette last month that crimes like this one and the recent double homicide in Cedar Rapids, where two teens were fatally shot and two other teens were seriously injured, are why the gun cases take priority, and the reason two new assistant U.S. attorneys were hired last year to focus on violence crimes.

Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, were fatally shot in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court SW about 1:20 a.m. May 18. Two others — a man and woman, both 19 — had life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Andre Richardson, 26, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested earlier this month for the deadly shooting. He is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and one count each of intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and going armed with intent.

Last month, Deegan pointed out the gun crimes have steadily increased since 2016 going from 90 charge offenses to 166 in 2018. He expects those to increase again this year.

Deegan and other assistant U.S. attorneys were joined at the news conference by law enforcement officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Cedar Rapids and Dubuque police departments; and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

All 32 were arrested for various charges, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Prohibited person are felons, drug users, and domestic abusers are not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition, according to federal law.

Deegan said there also are 26 arrested on gun related charges in the last 90 days and being prosecuted in the Sioux City office, which is part of the Northern District of Iowa.

