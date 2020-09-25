Public Safety

Fayette County man sentenced to over 6 years for child porn

He possessed more than 1,000 photos and videos

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Fayette County man who received hundreds of images and videos of child pornography was sentenced Friday to more than six years in federal prison.

Shawn Kuhse, 37, of Wadena, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of receiving child pornography in March. In a plea agreement, Kuhse admitted between October 2018 and April 2019 he received the illegal pornography. He also admitted to using a messaging app on his cellphone to receive images and videos from others also using the app.

Evidence at sentencing shows Kuhse received over 700 images and 300 videos containing child pornography. The images were of prepubescent girls involved in sex acts with adult men and women and animals.

Kuhse’s prison time was increased because the images and videos received displayed sadistic, masochistic or violent conduct.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Kuhse to 78 months in prison. He also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, and must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Morfitt and was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

