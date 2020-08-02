Public Safety

Father shot at boy's funeral services in Davenport dies Saturday

Police gather Saturday at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, after a man attending visitation for h
Police gather Saturday at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, after a man attending visitation for his son at Weerts Funeral Home was shot and later died. (Linda Cook/Quad-City Times)
By Linda Cook, Quad-City Times

A father was shot and killed at his son’s visitation Saturday at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, police said.

Officers provided few other details.

Possibly connected to the incident is Nuemonei Travon Laster, 24, held without bond in Scott County Jail, where he was booked at 7:13 p.m. Saturday to face charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, both felonies; as well as eluding and interference with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear Sunday morning in Scott County.

Friends and family gathered at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, where a heavy police presence continued into the afternoon. Police remained on the scene at both Genesis and Weerts hours after the shooting, which happened shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police did not release the name of the man who was shot, though witnesses at the scenes said he is the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Services were scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a livestream scheduled on the Weerts Facebook page.

Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at Weerts.

Jermier was born May 15, 2012, to Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter in Davenport, according to his obituary.

