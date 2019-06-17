Fatal wrong-way crash on I-80 in Johnson County Sunday night

A wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 80 in Johnson County Sunday night resulted in one killed and two injured.

At about 9:30 p.m., a Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Interstate 80, near mile marker 234 in western Johnson County, and collided with a Honda, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A Nissan Rogue, also heading westbound, struck the crash debris.

Two were transported by helicopter and one by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Names of those involved have not yet been released.