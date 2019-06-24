Fake AK-47 found during Iowa City police investigation

IOWA CITY — An imitation AK-47 assault rifle was recovered by police during an investigation Monday morning.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 12:27 a.m. Sunday a vehicle was observed driving in the area of Fairchild and North Governor streets without its headlights on. Police said the vehicle pulled into an alley and a man got out. Officers were initially unable to find the driver.

Police said while looking at the vehicle, they saw an AK-47 in the driver’s seat. A K-9 officer searched the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs. Officers eventually located the driver — 31-year-old Parish D. Bennett, of Iowa City — who admitted several times to driving the vehicle.

Police said they determined the AK-47 was not real. They also found a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics. Bennett admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and meth the day before, police said. He showed signs of impairment, but a preliminary breath test showed he had not consumed any alcohol. A drug recognition expert found Bennett was unsafe to drive.

Bennet was arrested and faces charges of operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; driving while barred; an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and carrying a toy gun or slingshot, a simple misdemeanor.

