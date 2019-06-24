IOWA CITY

Fake AK-47 found during Iowa City police investigation

Parish D. Bennett
Parish D. Bennett
IOWA CITY ARTICLES

09:15AM | Mon, June 24, 2019

Fake AK-47 found during Iowa City police investigation

08:52AM | Mon, June 24, 2019

Two guns recovered after Iowa City traffic stop

08:14PM | Sun, June 23, 2019

Photos: Iowa City Downtown Block Party

09:18AM | Thu, June 20, 2019

Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pa ...

03:55PM | Mon, June 17, 2019

Iowa City police investigate Monday gunshot reports, potentially related to shot ...

06:58PM | Sun, June 16, 2019

Iowa City Pride Fest photos from Saturday

View More IOWA CITY Articles

IOWA CITY — An imitation AK-47 assault rifle was recovered by police during an investigation Monday morning.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 12:27 a.m. Sunday a vehicle was observed driving in the area of Fairchild and North Governor streets without its headlights on. Police said the vehicle pulled into an alley and a man got out. Officers were initially unable to find the driver.

Police said while looking at the vehicle, they saw an AK-47 in the driver’s seat. A K-9 officer searched the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs. Officers eventually located the driver — 31-year-old Parish D. Bennett, of Iowa City — who admitted several times to driving the vehicle.

Police said they determined the AK-47 was not real. They also found a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics. Bennett admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and meth the day before, police said. He showed signs of impairment, but a preliminary breath test showed he had not consumed any alcohol. A drug recognition expert found Bennett was unsafe to drive.

Bennet was arrested and faces charges of operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; driving while barred; an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and carrying a toy gun or slingshot, a simple misdemeanor.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE IOWA CITY ARTICLES ...

Two guns recovered after Iowa City traffic stop

Photos: Iowa City Downtown Block Party

Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pay rent

Iowa City police investigate Monday gunshot reports, potentially related to shots fired at Mercer Park

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What can reverse the cost of homelessness? Stable housing, 5-year study shows

Democrat O'Rourke proposes 'war tax' on affluent U.S. families without military members

Orlan Love Prairie to be dedicated Tuesday

Why is Illinois hemorrhaging residents?

Newstrack: What is going on with vacant casino land in Cedar Rapids?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.