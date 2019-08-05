Facebook argument ends in stabbing in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — A Facebook argument ended with a stabbing last week.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, the assault happened around 12:40 p.m. Aug. 2 at 808 Westwinds Drive. Police said 25-year-old Mercedes J. Hendrix and 24-year-old Euniece L. Aaron, had been “in a verbal altercation on social media over a Facebook post.”

Hendrix told police her son was at Aaron’s apartment and Aaron told her to come get her son. When Hendrix arrived, she was confronted by Aaron outside of the apartment, police said.

Police said another argument ensued and Aaron, who was carrying a knife, started slashing at Hendrix. Police said Hendrix suffered three stab wounds to her left arm, which required medical attention. Aaron told police she’s 34 weeks pregnant and was kicked twice in the stomach during the fight. Both women were taken to the hospital. Hendrix told police she only pushed Aaron in self-defense.

Aaron was arrested Sunday night and faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She faces up to 17 years in prison. Hendrix faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; and third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.

