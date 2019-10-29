Public Safety

Explosion reporter at a 2nd Iowa gender reveal party

Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Associated Press

WAUKEE — Authorities are investigating another explosion at an Iowa gender reveal party that happened one day after a blast at a similar gathering killed a 56-year-old woman in a nearby community.

Authorities say no one was injured in the explosion Sunday in rural Waukee, a Des Moines suburb, but they are looking into unconfirmed claims that the blast broke a neighbor’s windows.

Waukee Fire Capt. Tomme Tysdal says the Waukee explosion came from a commercially available gender reveal kit, unlike the homemade device that killed Pamela Kreimeyer on Saturday near Knoxville, a town 45 miles (74 kilometers) away.

Authorities say Kreimeyer died instantly when her family’s device exploded, hitting her in the head from 45 feet (14 meters) away.

Gender reveal parties with attention-grabbing efforts such as explosives have become increasingly common nationally and popular on social media.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Theft of 4 golf carts worth $20,000 deals financial blow to annual NewBo Halloween parade in Cedar Rapids

North Iowa woman gets no jail time in animal neglect case in which 150 dogs were seized

Nordstrom employee accused of stealing more than $20,000 in merchandise

Coralville man accused of sexual abuse

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Regulators ask Collins Aerospace to divest military GPS business in Cedar Rapids

Gazette policy guides removing minor crime stories from website

Iowa members struggle with United Methodist Church ban on LGBTQ clergy, same-sex marriage

Jill Biden: Cancer steals our joy, but we must never give up hope

Endorsement: Marion City Council faces growing pains

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.