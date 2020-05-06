Public Safety

Explicit videos of 8-year-old girl found on Marion man's phone, police say

Police arrested a 43-year-old Marion man Monday after sexually explicit videos of an 8-year-old girl were found on his cellphone.

According to the criminal complaint, Adrian Raphael Silcio Jr. faces charges of sex exploitation of a minor, lascivious acts with a child and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

Police said two videos were found on Silcio’s phone — both of which were sexually graphic in nature. The complaint states one video was shot last summer, while the other was taken earlier this year.

During a forensic interview, police said the child disclosed additional incidents of abuse.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

