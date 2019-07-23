Man accused of stealing from multiple businesses in Marion and Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a Marion man who faces multiple charges stemming from a series of theft incidents that occurred over the past six months in Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaints, Evan J. Shelton, 32, faces five counts of second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of fourth-degree theft, one count of forgery and four counts of removal of removal of a theft-detection device over $200.

The charges, police said, stem from multiple thefts that occurred at various businesses — including Target, Menards, Sam’s Club and Hy-Vee — beginning December 28, 2018.

That first incident in December took place at the Hy-Vee on Mount Vernon Drive. There, Shelton allegedly took a total of eight bottles of alcohol that in total were valued at more than $500.

Shelton faces a third-degree theft charge in that case.

The next three incidents occurred between January 11 and February 6 at the Target on Edgewood Road SW, where, in three separate thefts, Shelton allegedly removed theft prevention devices and stole three Shark Robotic Vacuum systems valued at about $500 each.

The complaint states Shelton later pawned two of the systems at Siegel’s hours after the thefts were committed.

He faces one second-degree theft charge and three counts of removal of a theft detection device over $200 in connection with those incidents.

Shelton is next accused of stealing from two local businesses on March 15 and a third on March 30.

On the 15th, the complaint states Shelton was caught by loss prevention employees at Van Maur on First Avenue NE taking merchandise valued at about $675 and leaving the store. Shelton was stopped and detained outside the store, and police said he later admitted to the theft.

That same day, Shelton was allegedly captured on security video at the Target on Blairs Ferry Road NE, removing a theft prevention device from a Dyson air purifier valued at about $600 and taking it from the store without paying.

He faces two charges of third-degree theft and one count of removal of a theft detection device over $200 in connection with those incidents.

Roughly two weeks later, Shelton then allegedly stole several pieces of jewelry from Sam’s Club on Blairs Ferry Road NE.

The complaint states police determined Shelton had taken two diamond rings and a diamond bracelet, each of which were worth more than $1,000. Police said he later pawned the jewelry at EZ-Pawn and Siegels.

Shelton is facing three counts of second-degree theft in connection with that incident.

On April 9, Shelton allegedly committed two thefts — one on April 9 took merchandise worth more than $200 from Menards on Menard Lane in Marion and then fled.

That incident resulted in a charge of fourth-degree theft.

Three weeks later, on April 30, Shelton is accused of using a fake $100 bill to get change at Video Games Etc., on Collins Road NE.

He faces a charge of forgery in that case.

Shelton faces a final two theft counts that stem from two separate incidents that occurred at businesses in Marion and Cedar Rapids.

On May 5, Shelton allegedly issued three forged checks totaling a little more than $300 from a closed account as Payment at Great Clips on Mount Vernon Road. That incident resulted in a fourth-degree theft charge, according to the complaint.

And on May 7, the complaint states Shelton issued a forged check for $3,200 from a closed account to purchase merchandise at Boyson Jewelry on First Avenue SE. Shelton faces a charge of second-degree theft in that case.

A series of warrants were issued for Shelton’s arrest and he was taken into custody Sunday, police said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com