Public Safety

An estimated 100,000 to 120,000 gallons of wastewater spills into Solon creek

Iowa DNR logo
Iowa DNR logo
The Gazette

More than 100,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater flowed into Mill Creek in Solon after the city’s water treatment plant malfunctioned there Monday.

According to a media release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the city reported to the DNR on Tuesday that the wastewater had flowed overland into the creek due to a malfunctioning pump and provided the department with an estimate of how much had reached the creek.

The DNR has collected water samples from the creek for analysis, according to the release. Despite the lack of any evidence of a fish kill as a result of the spill, the DNR cautions that animals or children should avoid the creek for 24 to 48 hours or until laboratory results come in. In the meantime, park staff at the Lake Macbride State Park are using a temporary silt dam on Mill Creek to prevent the wastewater from entering the lake.

DNR staff will continue monitoring the creek and lake for environmental consequences of the spill, according to the release, and potential enforcement actions could follow.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa settles stalking lawsuit filed by 3 workers

Complaint: 60-year-old man accused of sexually abusing young girl for four years

Dating app connection turns in Tama County man for child pornography

20-year-old dies after shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Towel, staple left inside University of Iowa cancer patient brings $1.2 million deal

Westdale Bowling Center closes after three decades in operation

New RAGBRAI director says 'Band Aids' ready to come off after bike ride brouhaha

Cedar Rapids Washington High School loses top spot on Iowa AP Index

Private well operator loses certification after missed tests in Linn and Johnson County

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.