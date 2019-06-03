Public Safety

Authorities release name of man who drowned Friday in Iowa City

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Police Department has released the name of the man who drowned in the 96-acre lake at the Trueblood Recreation Area last Friday.

According to a police media release, the man has been identified as Eric Mutarika, 22. The police department stated they would be releasing no further info on the incident at this time, although they did identify the death as a drowning in the media release, when they had been more hesitant to do so on Friday.

Authorities were called at 3:42 p.m. on Friday by someone who witnessed an apparent drowning.

A man’s body, later identified as Mutarika, was recovered from the southwest part of the lake near the shelter on the park’s peninsula,

The city-owned Trueblood Recreation Area is a 152-acre park with a 96-acre lake in south Iowa City.

The death is being investigated by Iowa City police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County medical examiner. The Johnson County Dive Team assisted at the lake.

