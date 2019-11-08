Public Safety

Employee accused of stealing more than $1,500 from Kum & Go in Cedar Rapids

Johnnie Choate
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Friday on a theft charge after being accused of taking more than $1,500 from his employer over two weeks, police said.

Johnnie JR Choate, 20, faces a charge of second-degree theft after his employer, Kum & Go at 30 Four Oaks Dr. SW, conducted an internal investigation, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigation, according to the complaint, showed that between Oct. 20 and Nov. 4, Choate created fake returns and transferred the refunded amount to his debit card.

Police said Choate admitted using his scheme to steal more than $1,500.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

