Pilot dead after crop duster crashes in Bremer County

SUMNER — Emergency personnel are on scene in Bremer County after a crop duster plane crashed Thursday morning in Sumner.

Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator Kip Ladage said the plane went down on the “west edge of town” right off Highway 93.

Sumner Police Officer Trey Myers said the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls at 7:21 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies responded and found a single-engine crop duster plane “engulfed in flames,” Myers said.

Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett has confirmed the pilot died in the crash, according to The Waterloo Courier. The pilot’s name has not been released.

Pickett said officials believe the pilot was in the only one in the plane.

Officials covered the plane’s debris with a blue tarp where it came to rest, against a tree in front of a mixed-use building that Myers said was a single residence and storage building. He didn’t know if anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Officials said the plane came in low and struck nearby power lines on the way down, taking out power to some of the nearby businesses along West First Street, including Lifeline Emergency Vehicles and Norby’s Farm Fleet, employees confirmed. The plane then crashed into the ground in front of the mixed-use building that also houses a dog salon and a fitness center. There were no reports of other injuries.

Karla Michel, Norby’s Farm Fleet manager said she first heard the crash and then the power went out,

“We saw something black hit the parking lot --- I guess it was a tire from the airplane,” she said.

An airplane tire ended up bouncing violently into the front door of First State Bank east of Norby’s, and employees were cleaning up glass that had shattered their front door.

Norby’s employees saw the plane crash into the tree.

“It was like a fireball,” said Norby’s assistant manager Lisa Smith.

“I thought the tree was on fire,” Michel added, referring to the large tree where the plane’s debris came to rest. “We were wondering whether the pilot got out.”

Multiple agencies are on scene including the Sumner Police Department, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration. Pickett said officials were waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration to confirm more details of the crash.

Gazette reporter Kat Russell contributed to this report.