Emergency crews respond to house fire, loud boom, in northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — First responders from multiple Linn County agencies are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon on northwest Cedar Rapids.

Officials said the house is located in the 5900 block of Rogers Road NW and residents in the area reported hearing a loud boom.

Linn County Sheriff’s officers on scene told local news outlets they are concerned ammunition near the home could cause subsequent explosions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

