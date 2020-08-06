Public Safety

Emergency crews respond to house fire, loud boom, in northwest Cedar Rapids

Linn County Sheriff's deputies block Rogers Road NW in Cedar Rapids while responding to a house fire and possible explos
Linn County Sheriff’s deputies block Rogers Road NW in Cedar Rapids while responding to a house fire and possible explosion on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — First responders from multiple Linn County agencies are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon on northwest Cedar Rapids.

Officials said the house is located in the 5900 block of Rogers Road NW and residents in the area reported hearing a loud boom.

Linn County Sheriff’s officers on scene told local news outlets they are concerned ammunition near the home could cause subsequent explosions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

