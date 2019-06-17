Ely man accused of leading Johnson County deputies on drunken chase

WEST BRANCH — An Ely man is accused of leading Johnson County sheriff’s deputies on a drunken chase.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:18 p.m. Saturday, a deputy encountered 38-year-old Andrew R. Louvar pulled over on the side of a road. Authorities said the deputy went to check on Louvar and he fled from the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Louvar drove through yards, over stop sticks and on flat tires for five miles. Louvar eventually stopped on Interstate 80 near the 254 mile marker. Authorities said Louvar was “very impaired” and had a liquor bottle under his seat. A handgun was also found in the vehicle.

Authorities said Louvar’s blood alcohol content was .199 percent. He was arrested and faces charges of drunken driving, eluding and possession of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated. Each offense is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

