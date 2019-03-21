Ellis Boulevard reopened as floodwaters continue to recede

The City of Cedar Rapids has reopened Ellis Boulevard between Ellis Lane and 18th Street NW.
The observed depth of the Cedar River at Cedar Rapids at 9 a.m. was 15.6 feet, now classified as moderate flooding, which ranges from 14 to 16 feet.
Here are the current road closures and openings.
-
Current Road Closures
• Otis Rd
• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd
• A St SW
• Bowling St between A and C St SW
• Old River Rd
• 1st St NW between O Ave and Penn Ave NW
-
Recently Opened:
• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St NW
• 1st St NW between E Ave and O Ave NW
• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW
• Ely Road at Old River Road
• Edgewood Rd NW between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive
• Bowling St SW from 33rd Ave to 41st Ave
• Hawkeye Downs Rd from 6th St to J St SW
• J St SW