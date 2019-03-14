Public Safety

Elkader expecting major flooding of Turkey River starting this evening

Crest of 22.7 feet is nearly double flood stage

FILE PHOTO: Water flows over S High Street before noon in Elkader on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The National Weather Service is predicting a historic crest of 22.7 feet Friday morning for the Turkey River at Elkader.

A 22.7-foot crest would rank the flooding as the fourth worst on record for the Clayton County town of approximately 1,400 residents. The river crested at above 25 feet in 2004, and above 27 feet in 1991 and 2008, when it reached a record 27.77 feet. The Turkey River crested at 22.57 feet in 2016.

Minor flooding began today when the river exceeded a depth of 12 feet, with major flooding predicted by this evening, cresting by Friday morning and the river falling below flood stage Sunday morning.

Gazette journalists are en route to the area. Check back at TheGazette.com for new details and photos.

