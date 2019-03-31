Electrical box starts house fire near Bertram

An external electrical box started a house fire Saturday night at a rural Cedar Rapids address in Linn County. No one was injured at the home.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the West Bertram Fire Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department and Linn County Rescue and other deputies responded to the fire at 1889 E. Bertram Road, where they found an electrical box smoking on the outside of the house, according to a release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

“The electrical box started a fire inside the frame of the house that was successfully extinguished by the fire department with little to no damage to the interior of the home,” the release stated.

The woman who owned the home, her significant other and two dogs were able to escape the home uninjured, according to Sgt. Heather O’Brien with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.