Edgewood Road and other Cedar Rapids streets now open

The City of Cedar Rapids announced late this morning that Edgewood Road NW is now open between River Bluffs Drive NW and Glass Road NE.

Also, the intersection of C Street and Bowling Street is now open, as well as Ely River at Old River Road.

Here is the current status of road and park closures and openings in the city.

—

Current Road Closures

• Otis Rd

• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW

• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd

• A St SW

• Bowling St between A and C St SW

• Old River Rd

• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW

—

Recently Opened:

• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW

• Ely Road at Old River Road

• Edgewood Rd NW between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive

• Bowling St SW from 33rd Ave to 41st Ave

• Hawkeye Downs Rd from 6th St to J St SW

• J St SW

—

Park Closures

• Cheyenne Dog Park closed

• Trail at Cedar Lake closed

• Trail from Ellis Park to Edgewood Rd. closed

• Prairie Park Fishery Trail closed

• Cedar Valley Trail from A St. to Tait Cummins closed

• Sac and Fox Trail from Cole St. to Rosedale Ct.

• Cedar Valley Trail from 7th Ave to 12th Ave Bridge