Spring Flood Watch Map: Monitor the crest of the Cedar River
The Gazette  

As the Cedar River is expected to reach a crest of 18.6 feet Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service will be updating the forecast and current readings every hour. You can monitor these levels with this map.

Keep Reading

Public Safety

Edgewood Road and other Cedar Rapids streets now open

Edgewood Road NW is closed to traffic at Ellis Road NW due to flooding in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Mar. 18, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Edgewood Road NW is closed to traffic at Ellis Road NW due to flooding in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Mar. 18, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The City of Cedar Rapids announced late this morning that Edgewood Road NW is now open between River Bluffs Drive NW and Glass Road NE.

Also, the intersection of C Street and Bowling Street is now open, as well as Ely River at Old River Road.

Here is the current status of road and park closures and openings in the city.

Current Road Closures

• Otis Rd

• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW

• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd

• A St SW

• Bowling St between A and C St SW

• Old River Rd

• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW

Recently Opened:

• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW

• Ely Road at Old River Road

• Edgewood Rd NW between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive

• Bowling St SW from 33rd Ave to 41st Ave

• Hawkeye Downs Rd from 6th St to J St SW

• J St SW

Park Closures

• Cheyenne Dog Park closed

• Trail at Cedar Lake closed

• Trail from Ellis Park to Edgewood Rd. closed

• Prairie Park Fishery Trail closed

• Cedar Valley Trail from A St. to Tait Cummins closed

• Sac and Fox Trail from Cole St. to Rosedale Ct.

• Cedar Valley Trail from 7th Ave to 12th Ave Bridge

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Judge rules Iowa will pay for expert witness for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

Cedar Rapids house and parked cars hit in shots fired incident overnight

Chicken and cat survive Iowa City house fire

Rising river helps Palo test its new forecasting system

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Importance of 'Patience' cited in any U.S.-China deal

Kim Reynolds: 'It looked like an ocean' - Deadly Midwest floods devastate Western Iowa communities

Democrat Eric Giddens wins special election for State Senate District 30 seat

Looking back on a year without the Facebook app

Two more people connected to Christopher Bagley charged in burglary

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.