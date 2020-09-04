Public Safety

Eastern Iowa hog farmer sentenced to life in wife's death

Earlville woman was impaled in the back with a corn rake

Todd Mullis, of Earlville, looks around the courtroom before the start of the first-degree murder trial Sept. 18, 2019,
Todd Mullis, of Earlville, looks around the courtroom before the start of the first-degree murder trial Sept. 18, 2019, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. On Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing death his wife, Amy.
Associated Press

MANCHESTER — An Eastern Iowa hog farmer was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the death of his wife, who was impaled in the back with a corn rake.

Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter issued the required sentence of life without parole for Todd M. Mullis, 44. He was convicted in September 2019 in the death of his wife, Amy Mullis, 39, on the couple’s farm near Earlville.

Mullis has maintained his innocence, and the Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that in a brief statement he told the judge, “This is supposed to be America where you have a fair chance of proving your innocence. I thought it was innocent until proven guilty. I feel this was the other way around.”

Prosecutors had said Mullis was furious that his wife was having an affair and feared he’d lose their farm if she divorced him.

A forensic pathologist said Amy Mullis was impaled twice and possibly three times with a corn rake, which is similar to a pitchfork.

The sentencing hearing was postponed four times because of restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Shooting death of man who fired at Davenport police was justified, Scott County attorney concludes

Man steals truck from Mercy Medical Center, leads officers on pursuit

Man shot after pointing rifle at Coralville police identified

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing and exploiting minors

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

Iowa DHS detours from usual duties to help after derecho

UI expert worries students will spread COVID-19 to other communities over Labor Day weekend

Gov. Reynolds can pry this Busch Light from my cold, dead hands

Video: Iowa man who killed wife with corn rake sentenced

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.