Public Safety

Belle Plaine man killed in Iowa County crash

The Gazette

A Belle Plaine man was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Iowa County near Koszta.

At around 5 a.m., 21-year-old Dylan Storm Weaver was driving a 1991 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on 212th Boulevard near FF Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and it went into the south ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Feds: Mask scheme swindles University of Iowa hospitals out of $1.6 million

Iowa City police seeking to renew accreditation

Michigan man faces sex abuse charge in Johnson County

Man caught with stolen pickup truck in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Road Square recovering from derecho

More records for COVID-19 in Iowa: Near 5,000 cases, 1,200 hospitalized and over 200 in ICUs

After Reynolds' COVID goal is unmasked, she still resists statewide masking

New Marion Maid-Rite, apartment complex expected to open in late 2021

Demand from overseas helps Iowa farmers after derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.