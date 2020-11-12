Belle Plaine man killed in Iowa County crash

A Belle Plaine man was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Iowa County near Koszta.
At around 5 a.m., 21-year-old Dylan Storm Weaver was driving a 1991 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on 212th Boulevard near FF Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and it went into the south ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
