Missing Hope House resident captured after crashing into snow bank

CORALVILLE — A missing Hope House resident was captured after crashing into a snow bank Monday night.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 9:36 p.m. 30-year-old Dylan D. Scott was driving in the 700 block of 14th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and got stuck in a snow bank. Police said when an officer arrived and asked Scott for his license, he ran from the officer.

Scott was eventually found a few blocks away hiding in a backyard. Police searched Scott and found two baggies of marijuana, prescription drugs and two cellphones. A check of Scott’s license showed it was suspended for failure to pay fines.

Scott also had a warrant for his arrest for voluntary absence from custody. Court documents show that Scott signed out of the Hope House Residential Facility at 10:32 a.m. Nov. 17, 2019 and was scheduled to return at 2 p.m. that day. However, authorities said Scott never returned.

Scott was arrested and faces charges of interference with official acts, failure to maintain control, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, controlled substance violation and Iowa drug tax stamp violation.

