Iowa City men found with burglar's tools, drugs, stolen property

IOWA CITY — Two Iowa City men face a host of charges after police responded to a report of a possible burglary.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers responded to the 1500 block of Dickenson Lane around 1:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a possible burglary in progress. There, officers found 31-year-old Dustin J. Haigh and 28-year-old Timothy P. Heath in a backyard where they did not belong. The men were arrested for criminal trespass and found to be carrying a crowbar, flashlights, headlights, a lock picking kit and two-way radios.

In addition to the burglary tools, police said Heath was found with meth, marijuana and tablets of alprazolam, clonazepam and methylphenidate.

Police said while Haigh and Heath were under investigation, a resident in the 1500 block of Dickenson Lane — where the two men were found — discovered their vehicle had been broken into. By that time, Haigh, Heath and the items police found on them were in police custody, so when the resident tracked and called their stolen phone, it rang down at the police station inside Haigh’s backpack. Police subsequently determined that the men had entered an unoccupied vehicle and stole an iPhone, wallet case and women’s phone.

Both men face charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and trespass. Haigh faces an additional count of third-degree theft. Heath faces additional charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana — third or subsequent offense, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. They are both in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com