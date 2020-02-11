Iowa City man faces new burglary, theft charges

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man arrested on burglary and theft charges last month faces similar charges in a new case.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers took a report of a theft of an air compressor from a home under construction in the 1500 block of Dickenson Lane on Jan. 3. The air compressor had the victim’s name on it, police said.

The victim reported to police that previous burglaries had taken place and items with the victim’s name on them had been taken.

On Jan. 6, police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Dickenson Lane. As a result of that investigation, Dustin J. Haigh, 31, and Timothy P. Heath, 28, were arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and trespass. Haigh also was arrested on one count of third-degree theft when police found a stolen iPhone and other items in his backpack.

According to the new charges, after the burglary arrest, police searched Haigh’s home at 4236 Sycamore St. SE and located items that had been reported stolen, including the air compressor, a flashlight, a sander and a lithium battery. The items were valued at about $800, police said.

Haigh now faces additional charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Haigh has been in custody since his Jan. 6 arrest and remains at the Muscatine County Jail.

