Public Safety

Iowa City man faces new burglary, theft charges

Dustin J. Haigh
Dustin J. Haigh

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man arrested on burglary and theft charges last month faces similar charges in a new case.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers took a report of a theft of an air compressor from a home under construction in the 1500 block of Dickenson Lane on Jan. 3. The air compressor had the victim’s name on it, police said.

The victim reported to police that previous burglaries had taken place and items with the victim’s name on them had been taken.

On Jan. 6, police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Dickenson Lane. As a result of that investigation, Dustin J. Haigh, 31, and Timothy P. Heath, 28, were arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and trespass. Haigh also was arrested on one count of third-degree theft when police found a stolen iPhone and other items in his backpack.

According to the new charges, after the burglary arrest, police searched Haigh’s home at 4236 Sycamore St. SE and located items that had been reported stolen, including the air compressor, a flashlight, a sander and a lithium battery. The items were valued at about $800, police said.

Haigh now faces additional charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Haigh has been in custody since his Jan. 6 arrest and remains at the Muscatine County Jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Amid gun-safety push, Senate panel clears way for weapons on school grounds

Jury selection continues Tuesday in 1979 cold case slaying of Michelle Martinko

Hawkeyes' Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license

Tiffin woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend's garage

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

C.R. native's shadow dancers The Silhouettes shine on 'America's Got Talent' finals

Two local women to take another shot at 'Survivor'

Chris Earl to take over anchor spot from Bruce Aune at KCRG

Waypoint scrambles to recover from $1 million damage from burst pipe

Parents could pull students from sexual orientation lessons under Iowa bill

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.