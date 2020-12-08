Man shot and injured 34-year-old man just before robbing Smokin' Joe's at gunpoint, police say

A 27-year-old man accused of robbing a liquor store last month in southeast Cedar Rapids now faces additional charges in connection with a shooting that occurred less than an hour before the robbery.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Dushaun X. Scott, of Cedar Rapids, faces new charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Scott was already in custody at Linn County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly robbed a Smokin’ Joe’s liquor store on Mount Vernon Road SE at gunpoint on Nov. 5.

Police said the shooting incident occurred approximately 30 minutes before the robbery when Scott allegedly approached a 34-year-old man who was standing on the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of 18th Street SE just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.

During the encounter, police said Scott asked the man for a job then produced a handgun, fired two shots at the man and fled the scene. One of the bullets struck the man in the upper thigh, police said.

Investigators recovered two shell casings from the scene, according to the police department, that were entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and later matched to a handgun found in Scott’s possession following the robbery.

Roughly 30 minutes later, at 10:34 p.m., Scott allegedly walked into the Smokin’ Joe’s at 2315 Mount Vernon Road SE, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. Scott then fled the store with stolen cash and cigars, police said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Officers arrived on scene and obtained a description of the robbery suspect, police said, and were able to determine the suspect fled the store heading south on foot.

A K-9 officer and his K-9 partner were brought in to track the suspect, during which officers were able to collect pieces of evidence. Police said the K-9 led officers to a residence near the intersection of 24th Street and 12th Avenue SE and indicated the suspect was in the backyard of that residence.

As police officers were establishing a perimeter, a gunshot was fired from the backyard of the residence the K-9 had led to. No one was injured by the gunfire, and officers were able to take Scott into custody without incident, police said.

Police said that the fired shot was determined to have come from a 9 mm handgun found in Scott’s possession. Scott also matched the description given by the 34-year-old shooting victim Scott had allegedly shot earlier that night, police said.

Cash and items stolen from Smokin’ Joe’s were also recovered, along with personal items that belonged to the store clerk who was robbed at gunpoint.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com