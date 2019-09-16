Dump truck tire tread strikes woman through windshield in Central City

Tire tread from a dump truck’s wheel broke through a woman’s windshield and struck her while she was driving through Central City Monday.

At about 11:30 a.m., Sara Chapman, 35, of Manchester, was southbound on Highway 13 just north of Barber Street when a piece of tire tread from a dump truck broke through the windshield and struck her. A passenger, 37-year-old Billie Jo Robertson, was uninjured. Chapman was transported to Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound dump truck, Richard Mollenhauer, 59, of Central City, returned to the scene of the accident once he discovered he had lost the tire tread from one of his wheels. He was uninjured in the incident.