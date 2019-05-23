IOWA CITY — Iowa City police were reported as having displayed lethal force early Thursday morning on a Cedar Rapids man found to be highly intoxicated and in possession of numerous firearms.

According to criminal complaints, around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 700 block of Michael Street for a disturbance. There, officers found 35-year-old Cory P. Baxter in the driver’s seat of a truck.

The ignition key was in the “on” position, police said.

Authorities said they saw a holstered handgun in the center console next to Baxter and he was ordered not to touch it. Police said Baxter responded by grabbing the handgun, but he set it down when lethal force was displayed.

Police said found a handgun concealed on Baxter, a revolver in his waistband and a rifle in the driver’s seat of his truck. All four weapons were loaded, police said.

Officers also found marijuana on Baxter, according to criminal complaints.

Baxter showed signs of being intoxicated and admitted to being drunk, police said. A preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.345 percent, or more than four times the 0.08 percent legal limit to operate a vehicle in Iowa.

Baxter was arrested and faces charged of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor; second offense drunken driving, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com