Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man found with four loaded weapons

Cory Baxter
Cory Baxter

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police were reported as having displayed lethal force early Thursday morning on a Cedar Rapids man found to be highly intoxicated and in possession of numerous firearms.

According to criminal complaints, around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 700 block of Michael Street for a disturbance. There, officers found 35-year-old Cory P. Baxter in the driver’s seat of a truck.

The ignition key was in the “on” position, police said.

Authorities said they saw a holstered handgun in the center console next to Baxter and he was ordered not to touch it. Police said Baxter responded by grabbing the handgun, but he set it down when lethal force was displayed.

Police said found a handgun concealed on Baxter, a revolver in his waistband and a rifle in the driver’s seat of his truck. All four weapons were loaded, police said.

Officers also found marijuana on Baxter, according to criminal complaints.

Baxter showed signs of being intoxicated and admitted to being drunk, police said. A preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.345 percent, or more than four times the 0.08 percent legal limit to operate a vehicle in Iowa.

Baxter was arrested and faces charged of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor; second offense drunken driving, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Memorial Day weekend weather will be wet for Cedar Rapids area

One person hospitalized after a shooting in east side Iowa City

Hawkeye Downs pace truck stolen

Five Eastern Iowa men indicted for sex trafficking

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids McDonald's employees, demonstrators call for chain to serve up higher wages, union rights

Prospect Meadows takes victory lap

Regulators get earful on Alliant rate hike in Cedar Rapids

How new Iowa property tax bill impacts local cities - or not

University of Iowa seeking new Finkbine management after years of losses

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.