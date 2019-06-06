Drug-sniffing K-9 lost after Wednesday crash that seriously injured three Marion residents

A three-year-old female drug detection K-9 went missing Wednesday night following a crash that left three Marion residents seriously injured.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Dane Jedlicka, 35, of West Branch, was driving a pickup truck north on Ely Road around 6 p.m. when he crossed the centerline at the intersection with Seven Sisters Road, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The pickup crashed head-on into an SUV being driven by Jesse Thomas Ozbun, 29, of Marion.

In the SUV with Ozbun was Shawnee Renae Lines, 26, and Hunter Ozbun, 4, both of Marion, as well as Amara, Ozbun’s Belgian Malinois and K-9 partner.

Ron Sims, owner of All Events Security, based in Cedar Rapids, said Ozbun is the company’s commander of security and Amara’s handler. The family, Sims added, were heading out for a fishing trip when the crash occurred and Amara was ejected from the vehicle.

Lines was taken by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. Jesse and Hunter Ozbun were taken by ambulance to the UIHC for treatment of serious injuries.

Jedlicka — who authorities believe was driving drunk — was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and taken to the Linn County Jail. Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Sims said the dog was last seen by a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy on a bike trail near Seven Sisters and Ely roads but the animal ran off when the officer attempted to approach her.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We think she was probably scared and hurt in the crash and ran off,” Sims said. “We searched the area near the crash until about 1:30 Thursday morning and couldn’t find her. Since she was able to run away from the wreck, I’m guessing she still is alive, and might be laying out there somewhere hurt.”

Sims said he will be conducting searches around the bike trail where she was last seen throughout the day Thursday. Members of the public are welcome to help, he said.

Amara is good with people but can be a bit skittish with strangers, according to a tweet from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

If found, contact Sims at 319-531-6201 or the local animal control.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com